California high school offers drone soccer to students
April 24, 202404:04

California high school offers drone soccer to students

04:04

The Sato Academy of Mathematics and Sciences in Long Beach, California, offers drone soccer to their students. The school has found success by taking first in every competition they enter.  NBC News' Gadi Schwartz talks to the team about their soccer in the sky. April 24, 2024

