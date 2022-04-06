Can health care workers ever fully recover from the Covid pandemic?
From burnout to PTSD, health care workers across the country are still struggling with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, even as hospitalizations from the virus are declining nationwide. Medical Director of the McNair Campus Emergency Department, Dr. Richina Bicette, joins News NOW to explains what challenges hospital workers are still facing and how it could impact the future of the medical field. April 6, 2022
