Top medical journals say climate change poses ‘greatest’ threat to public health

The world’s top medical journals have released a study that says climate change poses the biggest threat to public health just days after President Biden vowed strong action on climate change while touring damage from tropical storm Ida. Editor-in-Chief of the New England Journal of Medicine, Dr. Eric Rubin, joins News NOW to discuss what needs to change to mitigate the global impacts of climate change and why "global targets" are not enough. Sept. 9, 2021

