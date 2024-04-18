IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Comfort food: For Gen Z nostalgia snacking is on the menu
April 18, 202403:41
    Comfort food: For Gen Z nostalgia snacking is on the menu

NBC News NOW

Comfort food: For Gen Z nostalgia snacking is on the menu

03:41

Generation Z’s hunger for the snacks they enjoyed during their childhood is creating an interest in specific foods and goodies. NBC News’ Vicky Nguyen reports on what’s driving this trend.April 18, 2024

    Comfort food: For Gen Z nostalgia snacking is on the menu

