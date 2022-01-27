Could climate change pose a lasting threat to future Winter Olympics?
05:06
Share this -
copied
With the Beijing Winter Olympics just a week away, experts are warning that climate change could pose a lasting threat to the future of the Winter Games. NBC News meteorologist Bill Karins explains how climate change is reshaping the Olympics and everyday life around the globe. Jan. 27, 2022
SAT exam set to become completely digital by 2024
05:21
How a Holocaust survivor’s undelivered letter was returned to her family after 75 years
02:53
National Guard soldiers deployed as substitute teachers in New Mexico
04:12
Now Playing
Could climate change pose a lasting threat to future Winter Olympics?
05:06
UP NEXT
Health experts track U.S. spread of Covid omicron subvariant
04:32
Measuring Justice Breyer’s lasting legacy of liberal opinions