    Debate mounts over Oregon's drug decriminalization law

    04:03
    Houston man accused of holding woman captive for years

    01:27

  • New lunar lander mission could kick off new space race

    04:08

  • Covid and flu cases increasing across the country

    02:32

  • WATCH: First U.S. lunar lander in more than 50 years heads to the moon

    00:36

  • Snowstorm pummels Northeast with a foot of snow in some areas

    03:29

  • Missing door plug that detached from Alaska Airlines Boeing jet found, NTSB says

    01:18

  • Woman trapped in car for days after falling down steep hillside rescued

    01:52

  • Videos across Fort Lauderdale capture tornado touch down

    01:09

  • FAA orders temporary grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 airplanes

    04:30

  • 'You ought to be ashamed of yourself!': Texas Rep. Nehls scolds rioters during Jan. 6

    01:01

  • Probe demanded after Miami jail inmate says she's 4 months pregnant

    02:24

  • Panel of Alaska Airlines plane blows out mid-flight forcing emergency landing

    02:00

  • Two men indicted on fraud charges for Airbnb scam

    03:44

  • Japan searching for earthquake survivors as death toll rises

    02:31

  • Dog belonging to Pennsylvania couple eats $4,000 in cash

    02:14

  • Former Alabama police officer charged in fatal shooting of Black man

    01:31

  • New Jersey factory partially collapses after massive fire

    01:43

  • NRA in turmoil: Wayne LaPierre steps down ahead of NY civil corruption trial

    04:06

Debate mounts over Oregon's drug decriminalization law

04:03

As the fentanyl crisis swells, lawmakers and activists in Oregon are calling for reforms to the state’s 2021 decriminalization law. NBC News’ Valerie Castro interviews those affected the crisis.Jan. 8, 2024

