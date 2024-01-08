Debate mounts over Oregon's drug decriminalization law

Video shows arrest of man accused in fatal Florida mall shooting01:36
- Now Playing
Debate mounts over Oregon's drug decriminalization law04:03
- UP NEXT
Houston man accused of holding woman captive for years01:27
New lunar lander mission could kick off new space race04:08
Covid and flu cases increasing across the country02:32
WATCH: First U.S. lunar lander in more than 50 years heads to the moon00:36
Snowstorm pummels Northeast with a foot of snow in some areas03:29
Missing door plug that detached from Alaska Airlines Boeing jet found, NTSB says01:18
Woman trapped in car for days after falling down steep hillside rescued01:52
Videos across Fort Lauderdale capture tornado touch down01:09
FAA orders temporary grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 airplanes04:30
'You ought to be ashamed of yourself!': Texas Rep. Nehls scolds rioters during Jan. 601:01
Probe demanded after Miami jail inmate says she's 4 months pregnant02:24
Panel of Alaska Airlines plane blows out mid-flight forcing emergency landing02:00
Two men indicted on fraud charges for Airbnb scam03:44
Japan searching for earthquake survivors as death toll rises02:31
Dog belonging to Pennsylvania couple eats $4,000 in cash02:14
Former Alabama police officer charged in fatal shooting of Black man01:31
New Jersey factory partially collapses after massive fire01:43
NRA in turmoil: Wayne LaPierre steps down ahead of NY civil corruption trial04:06
Video shows arrest of man accused in fatal Florida mall shooting01:36
- Now Playing
Debate mounts over Oregon's drug decriminalization law04:03
- UP NEXT
Houston man accused of holding woman captive for years01:27
New lunar lander mission could kick off new space race04:08
Covid and flu cases increasing across the country02:32
WATCH: First U.S. lunar lander in more than 50 years heads to the moon00:36
Play All