    Desperation in Gaza as aid is held up at the Rafah border crossing

    What to expect from Biden’s trip to Israel

  • Mother of woman in Hamas hostage video speaks out

  • Supply shortage at Gaza hospital putting patients at risk of death

  • Inside President Biden's high-stakes trip to Israel

  • Biden to visit Israel as Hamas releases first hostage video

  • 'Bring my baby back home': Mother of Hamas hostage Miya Shem speaks about daughter

  • Israeli military video shows purports to show strikes on targets in Gaza and Lebanon

  • Sister of killed Israeli festivalgoer speaks out on 'very difficult' aftermath

  • How warfare and weaponry have evolved over the decades

  • Israeli-American soldier leaves U.S. to fight Hamas

  • Hamas used ‘precision with no mercy’ during festival attack in Israel, survivors say

  • Family remembers brother, father who died defending neighborhood in Israel

  • Biden to travel to Israel Wednesday amid war with Hamas

  • Blinken: Biden traveling to Israel to reaffirm 'ironclad commitment'

  • Breaking down Israel’s political and economic relationship with its neighbors

  • Americans in Israel making difficult decision to leave as war rages on

  • Inside the small Israel town that became a war zone when Hamas attacked

  • Hamas says non-Israeli hostages may be released if ‘necessary conditions are available’

  • Hamas releases first video of hostage held inside Gaza

NBC News NOW

Desperation in Gaza as aid is held up at the Rafah border crossing

Israeli warplanes pounded southern Gaza overnight including parts of Rafah where the border crossing is located. NBC News’ Jay Gray reports on how the Israeli bombardment is contributing to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza due to a lack of aid.Oct. 17, 2023

Best of NBC News

