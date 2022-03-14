Jane Campion apologizes after controversial comments about Williams sisters
Jane Campion apologized for the comments she made about Venus and Serena Williams in her acceptance speech when she won best director at the Critics' Choice Awards. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson is joined by NBC News’ correspondent Steve Patterson to discuss the comments that landed the director in hot water. March 14, 2022
