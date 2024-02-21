IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Eddie Izzard opens up about life, identity and performing ‘Hamlet’
Eddie Izzard opens up about life, identity and performing 'Hamlet'

04:39

NBC News’ Joe Fryer interviews British comedian Eddie Izzard about her work in stand-up and how she is now tackling “Hamlet” in a solo performance. Izzard also speaks about how being gender-fluid helps her portray so many different roles.Feb. 21, 2024

