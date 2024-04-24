IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Federal Trade Commission votes to ban most noncompete agreements
April 24, 2024
Federal Trade Commission votes to ban most noncompete agreements

The Federal Trade Commission has voted to ban almost all noncompete agreements between companies and their employees. The ban also applies to any existing noncompete agreements. Editor-in-Chief at Investopedia, Caleb Silver, breaks down what this means for employees and businesses. April 24, 2024

