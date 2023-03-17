IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • DeSantis looks to revoke Miami hotel liquor license over drag show

    03:59
  • Now Playing

    Florida and Kentucky introduce bans on gender-affirming care for transgender minors

    03:55
  • UP NEXT

    White House refutes Russia’s account of Black Sea drone incident

    04:27

  • How social media is impacting mental health among teens

    05:11

  • Six months of protests in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini

    04:28

  • U.S. threatens TikTok ban if Chinese owners don’t sell their stakes

    02:50

  • Israelis intensify protests over Netanyahu’s controversial judiciary reforms

    04:02

  • Seven Virginia deputies charged in death of man ‘smothered’ at hospital

    03:04

  • Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors over Trump’s $130K hush-money payment

    04:13

  • Kremlin approved ‘aggressive’ actions against American drone, U.S. officials say

    04:48

  • Credit Suisse to borrow nearly $54 billion from Swiss Central Bank

    05:05

  • China fully reopens borders to foreigners 3 years after Covid pandemic began

    03:50

  • Texas judge to consider whether to order an abortion pill off the market

    04:04

  • DOJ and SEC launch investigations into Silicon Valley Bank collapse

    03:22

  • Biden signs executive order to combat gun violence

    05:05

  • U.S. Reaper drone crashes into Black Sea after encounter with Russian jet

    04:08

  • Thousands without power as winter storms slam Northeast

    03:43

  • Remains of ancient Roman aristocrat found in British hidden cemetery

    00:41

  • Driver accidentally unlocks, drives Tesla after mistaking it for his own

    00:40

  • February inflation report shows consumer prices for all items rose 0.4%

    03:47

NBC News NOW

Florida and Kentucky introduce bans on gender-affirming care for transgender minors

03:55

GOP lawmakers in Kentucky passed legislation to ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors just one day after a similar ban went into effect in Florida. Executive Director and Chief Learning Officer at the Whitman-Walker Institute, Dr. Kellan Baker, joins News NOW to share how the bans could impact transgender youths in both states and how the medical community is responding to the legislation. March 17, 2023

  • DeSantis looks to revoke Miami hotel liquor license over drag show

    03:59
  • Now Playing

    Florida and Kentucky introduce bans on gender-affirming care for transgender minors

    03:55
  • UP NEXT

    White House refutes Russia’s account of Black Sea drone incident

    04:27

  • How social media is impacting mental health among teens

    05:11

  • Six months of protests in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini

    04:28

  • U.S. threatens TikTok ban if Chinese owners don’t sell their stakes

    02:50

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All