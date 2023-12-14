IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Florida school board calling for resignation of Moms for Liberty co-founder over sex scandal

Florida school board calling for resignation of Moms for Liberty co-founder over sex scandal

A Sarasota County school board is calling for the resignation of board member and co-founder of conservative group "Moms for Liberty," Bridget Ziegler. This comes after rape allegations involving Ziegler’s husband, Christian Ziegler, and the couple’s admissions about having a three-way sexual encounter previously with the accuser.Dec. 14, 2023

    Florida school board calling for resignation of Moms for Liberty co-founder over sex scandal

