    Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s funeral sparks protests

    03:38
NBC News NOW

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s funeral sparks protests

03:38

Japan’s longest-serving former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, who was shot and killed during a campaign speech in July, was given a state funeral Tuesday, but some in the country expressed anger over the high cost of the funeral. Local journalist Kaori Enjoji breaks down what the mood across Japan is like after the funeral and why many people were against a state funeral for the former prime minister. Sept. 27, 2022

