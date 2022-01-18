Trump takes aim at Florida Governor DeSantis

Former President Trump is reportedly taking aim at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ahead of a potential 2024 matchup. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports on how Trump appeared to bash the governor in an interview as DeSantis refuses to rule out a presidential run. Jan. 18, 2022
