NBC News NOW

Founder of The Ocean Cleanup is ridding the world of ocean plastic

02:27

When Boyan Slat was 16-years-old he wondered about all of the trash in the ocean, ten years later he founded The Ocean Cleanup. NBC News' Gadi Schwartz speaks with Slat about his work and new ways to clean the ocean. Aug. 5, 2023

