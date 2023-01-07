IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    From battlefield to internet sleuthing: Exposing U.S. white supremacy

    President Biden honors Capitol defenders on Jan. 6 anniversary

  • Biden pays tribute to Jan. 6 heroism on anniversary

  • The January 6th Report

  • Trump is principally responsible for Jan 6th, committee’s report says

  • Jan. 6 panel recommends barring Trump from holding public office

  • Jan. 6 committee releases 34 witness transcripts ahead of report release

  • Jan. 6 panel refers Donald Trump for criminal prosecution

  • Jan. 6 Committee’s final message: Trump is ’is unfit for any office’

  • Watch: Jan. 6 committee presents key video evidence compilation

  • Jan. 6 committee evidence could factor into DOJ’s ‘independent’ investigation of Trump

  • Jan. 6 committee unveils four criminal referrals for Trump

  • Jan. 6 committee votes to approve criminal referrals against Trump

  • Kellyanne Conway: Trump said rioters were 'very upset' on Jan. 6

  • Rep. Cheney calls Trump’s refusal to stop riot ‘utter moral failure’

  • Hope Hicks: Election fraud claims were 'damaging' Trump's legacy

  • Thompson calls for 'accountability under law' at final Jan. 6 committee meeting

  • Tennessee man identified as illegally entering Capitol through window on Jan. 6

  • How the Oath Keepers' second sedition trial is different from the first

  • January 6 committee eyeing December 21 to release final report

NBC News NOW

From battlefield to internet sleuthing: Exposing U.S. white supremacy

NBC News’ Courtney Kube has the story of veteran Kristofer Goldsmith who is on a mission to expose far-right extremism despite some saying his tactics are controversial after Goldsmith witnessed some members of the veteran community participate in the Capitol riots.Jan. 7, 2023

