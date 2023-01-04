IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

FTX crash victim wants to see Sam Bankman-Fried ‘held accountable’

03:41

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to a series of fraud charges that allege he stole billions of dollars of customer money through his now-bankrupt crypto company. Jake Thacker, who says he had about $70 thousand worth of investments in FTX before the company’s collapse, joins News NOW to share his reaction to Bankman-Fried’s not guilty plea. Jan. 4, 2023

