Gen Z and millennials visit libraries at higher rates than older generations

- Now Playing
Gen Z and millennials visit libraries at higher rates than older generations03:55
- UP NEXT
Tesla cybertruck officially hits the road with estimated waitlist of 2 million02:46
Hanukkah shines light on antisemitism fears worldwide04:23
Archaeologists discover ancient Han Dynasty tomb in China01:32
Venezuela threatens to claim an oil rich region in Guyana02:41
Sean 'Diddy' Combs speaks out after fourth sexual assault allegation03:32
New charges expected to be filed by special counsel against Hunter Biden05:56
Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori released from prison03:30
Chicago halts plan to house migrants over 'environmental concerns'04:21
Video appears to show SUV crashing into motorcycle after alleged 'promposal' accident03:03
Video appears to show man robbing a bank and shooting off-duty officer02:50
Panera faces second lawsuit over charged lemonade02:18
Woman creates podcast about her father who was a bank robber and fugitive10:29
Gold bars featured in Sen. Menendez bribery case linked to 2013 robbery04:33
American tourist killed in Bahamas shark attack02:14
Wife of California Gov. Newsom reportedly ended debate with DeSantis06:31
Two Missouri teachers leave jobs after using OnlyFans to pay student debt03:16
Christmas tree suppliers face shortage as the holiday approaches03:27
'I thought I was going to die': Survivor of 1972 Andes plane crash speaks out05:48
Von Miller turns himself in after pregnant girlfriend accuses him of sexual assault02:12
- Now Playing
Gen Z and millennials visit libraries at higher rates than older generations03:55
- UP NEXT
Tesla cybertruck officially hits the road with estimated waitlist of 2 million02:46
Hanukkah shines light on antisemitism fears worldwide04:23
Archaeologists discover ancient Han Dynasty tomb in China01:32
Venezuela threatens to claim an oil rich region in Guyana02:41
Sean 'Diddy' Combs speaks out after fourth sexual assault allegation03:32
Play All