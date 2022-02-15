Gunmaker Remington reaches settlement agreement with families of Sandy Hook victims
02:25
Gun manufacturer Remington has reached a settlement with a group of families of the victims of the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012, and will be paying the families 73 million dollars. NBC News' Emilie Ikeda reports. Feb. 15, 2022
Wisconsin Republicans look to weaponize critical race theory in governor's race
01:28
Prince Andrew reaches settlement in lawsuit with Epstein victim
02:15
Now Playing
Gunmaker Remington reaches settlement agreement with families of Sandy Hook victims
02:25
UP NEXT
Analyzing whether it is too soon to lift Covid mask mandates
03:55
Ukrainian officials raise concern over possible Russian cyberattack
04:36
Judge to dismiss Sarah Palin’s defamation case against New York Times