IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Democratic Republic of Congo extends election after first day of violence

    03:47

  • 15-year-old victim of Green River Killer identified after 40 years

    02:41

  • Giuliani declares bankruptcy after losing lawsuit

    06:52
  • Now Playing

    Harvard president faces plagiarism accusations

    03:13
  • UP NEXT

    At least 68 journalists killed since start of Israel-Hamas war

    09:33

  • Covid, flu and RSV hospitalizations spiking across the U.S.

    04:12

  • Longtime friend of 'Diddy' accuser speaks out

    07:51

  • War in Gaza kills, wounds nearly 15,000 children

    02:28

  • Two killed in news helicopter crash

    01:53

  • Search for survivors continues after deadly China earthquake

    01:14

  • Death of 5-year-old migrant draws criticism for shelter conditions 

    04:05

  • 'It's a breach of trust': Sen. Cardin on ex-Senate staffer accused of having sex in hearing room 

    03:02

  • Scottish sheep rescued after being isolated for two years

    02:01

  • Ukraine asking for more fighters as fight over more aid from U.S. continues

    05:29

  • Florida GOP chairman urged to resign amid rape allegations

    03:04

  • Trump remarks about undocumented immigrants at N.H. rally sparks backlash

    06:43

  • Grandmother helps deliver granddaughter in family car along L.A. freeway

    01:48

  • Volcano in southwestern Iceland erupts, forcing thousands to evacuate

    00:48

  • British boy who went missing in 2017 found in Southern France

    01:52

  • 50-year-old Minnesota man kidnapped and killed while visiting Colombia

    02:18

NBC News NOW

Harvard president faces plagiarism accusations

03:13

Claudine Gay, president of Harvard, recently faced accusations of dismissing antisemitism on campus. But she’s now facing accusations of plagiarism in her academic work as well. NBC’s Maura Barrett spoke with one of her accusers.Dec. 22, 2023

Get more newsLiveon

  • Democratic Republic of Congo extends election after first day of violence

    03:47

  • 15-year-old victim of Green River Killer identified after 40 years

    02:41

  • Giuliani declares bankruptcy after losing lawsuit

    06:52
  • Now Playing

    Harvard president faces plagiarism accusations

    03:13
  • UP NEXT

    At least 68 journalists killed since start of Israel-Hamas war

    09:33

  • Covid, flu and RSV hospitalizations spiking across the U.S.

    04:12
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All