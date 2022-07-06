IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Highland Park shooting suspect left online trail of violent imagery

    04:13
  • Now Playing

    Highland Park community grieves July Fourth tragedy

    01:56
  • UP NEXT

    Akron, Ohio protests continue over police shooting of Jayland Walker

    02:58

  • At least seven dead in Italian avalanche, more hikers still missing

    02:24

  • Florida judge rules Petito suit against Laundries can proceed

    02:53

  • Chinese president visits Hong Kong 25 years after Britain rule ends 

    02:37

  • South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh indicted on new charges of drug trafficking

    02:46

  • Suspect in murder of elite cyclist found in Costa Rica

    02:15

  • Families of victims of San Antonio migrant tragedy mourn as four arrests are made

    04:54

  • FCC calls on Apple and Google to remove TikTok from app stores

    02:18

  • Bison gores Yellowstone National Park visitor

    02:01

  • Attorney claims Connecticut man was paralyzed in police custody 

    03:55

  • Two dead after 'massive' Philadelphia neighborhood shootout

    03:39

  • 300,000 NATO troops on high alert in response to Russian threat

    05:48

  • U.S. officials travel to Venezuela for a 'welfare visit' as oil crisis continues

    03:37

  • Two Sacramento seniors marry after falling in love in living community

    01:23

  • Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiring to sexually abuse minors 

    04:32

  • Migrant deaths in Texas bring focus to dangerous journey crossing border

    03:22

  • Amtrak train crash passenger describes moments during derailment in Missouri

    06:08

  • Military mother reunites with 2nd-grade daughter after 14 months in Korea

    01:56

NBC News NOW

Highland Park community grieves July Fourth tragedy

01:56

The community of Highland Park is reeling from the July Fourth tragedy, joining the list of a growing number of towns across the U.S. impacted by the horror of mass shootings. July 6, 2022

  • Highland Park shooting suspect left online trail of violent imagery

    04:13
  • Now Playing

    Highland Park community grieves July Fourth tragedy

    01:56
  • UP NEXT

    Akron, Ohio protests continue over police shooting of Jayland Walker

    02:58

  • At least seven dead in Italian avalanche, more hikers still missing

    02:24

  • Florida judge rules Petito suit against Laundries can proceed

    02:53

  • Chinese president visits Hong Kong 25 years after Britain rule ends 

    02:37

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All