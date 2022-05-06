IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    How one million U.S. Covid deaths look like across the country 

    02:57
  • UP NEXT

    New omicron subvariant fueling Covid surge across much of U.S.

    01:40

  • Millions still under strict Covid rules in China with little hope for return to normal

    03:34

  • U.S. surpasses one million deaths from Covid-19 since pandemic began

    04:43

  • US surpasses 1 million COVID deaths since start of pandemic

    02:32

  • Parents anxiously await FDA approval of Covid vaccines for kids under five

    03:15

  • 1 million people in the U.S. have now died from Covid

    02:17

  • U.S. surpasses a 'soul-crushing milestone' – 1 million Covid deaths

    01:53

  • Secy. Blinken tests positive for Covid

    01:03

  • Rising Covid infections and hospitalizations increase concerns

    01:34

  • Beijing implements strict restrictions with 'zero-Covid' policies amid rises in cases 

    03:56

  • Kids 6 months to 5 years old could get COVID vaccine by June

    01:55

  • Tears of joy as New Zealand reopens to more foreign tourists

    00:42

  • Shanghai residents bang pots and pans in Covid lockdown protest

    01:00

  • How soon could the FDA approve Moderna shot for kids under 6?

    02:29

  • Moderna seeks emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccine for kids under age 6

    02:01

  • FDA evaluating reports of Covid rebound symptoms after taking Paxlovid

    03:06

  • Parents' questions about the COVID-19 vaccine answered

    04:02

  • Moderna seeks emergency use for vaccine for kids under 5

    03:57

  • Mask confusion continues after Dr. Fauci claims U.S. is out of 'pandemic phase'

    03:20

NBC News NOW

How one million U.S. Covid deaths look like across the country 

02:57

One million Americans have lost their lives to Covid-19 after two years of enduring a pandemic. The death toll surpasses those of many other significant and tragic events in the country’s history. May 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    How one million U.S. Covid deaths look like across the country 

    02:57
  • UP NEXT

    New omicron subvariant fueling Covid surge across much of U.S.

    01:40

  • Millions still under strict Covid rules in China with little hope for return to normal

    03:34

  • U.S. surpasses one million deaths from Covid-19 since pandemic began

    04:43

  • US surpasses 1 million COVID deaths since start of pandemic

    02:32

  • Parents anxiously await FDA approval of Covid vaccines for kids under five

    03:15

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All