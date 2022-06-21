IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

How federal gas tax holiday could work as Biden considers possibility

04:14

President Biden said on Sunday that his administration is considering a gas tax holiday as many parts of the country are seeing prices at the pump soar to more than $5 per gallon. NBC News’ Mike Memoli breaks down when Americans might see some relief at the pump and whether negotiations between oil industry executives and White House officials could further lower gas prices. June 21, 2022

