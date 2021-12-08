Identifying top wedding trends for 2022

2022 is expected to see a wedding boom as many couples were forced to put plans to tie the knot on hold during the Covid-19 pandemic. Digital editor for Martha Stewart Weddings, Sarah Schreiber, joins News NOW to break down the top wedding trends for 2022. Dec. 8, 2021
