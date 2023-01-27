IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Illinois Holocaust Museum preserves survivors' stories through virtual reality

Illinois Holocaust Museum preserves survivors' stories through virtual reality

The Illinois Holocaust Museum is making sure the stories of survivors continue to live on through virtual reality and immersive storytelling ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day. NBC’s Maura Barrett gives a closer look at the museum’s new educational technology. Warning: Some viewers may find some of the following material disturbing. Jan. 27, 2023

