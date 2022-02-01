IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • White House is working to aid Afghan refugees resettling within the U.S.

    08:09

  • Chinese government requiring all Winter Olympics participants to download app

    06:45

  • Two Connecticut police officers suspended for allegedly mishandling investigations

    04:08
  • Now Playing

    Images capture pipeline spraying crude oil in Ecuador’s rainforest

    03:13
  • UP NEXT

    Baby born on transcontinental flight

    01:46

  • An in-depth explanation of the growing popularity of cryptocurrency

    05:45

  • Spotify issues advisory for Covid related content amid mounting criticism

    02:13

  • How analysts are using TikTok to track Russian military movement

    01:45

  • Federal judge reviews plea agreements for two men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery

    04:25

  • Country music's Hargus 'Pig' Robbins dies at 84

    00:19

  • DNC chair Jamie Harrison slams 'unnamed' critics over growing rift with White House officials

    02:21

  • University of Nebraska changes mascot logo to avoid white supremacy ties

    00:26

  • San Francisco set to lift some mask mandate restrictions

    04:21

  • ‘Earth Poetica’ installation turns environmental waste into art

    03:46

  • Health experts warn Covid ‘stealth variant’ is spreading around the country

    03:24

  • Two men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing reach plea deal on hate crime charges

    00:51

  • Ukrainian president calls for calm as Russian troops gather near border

    06:43

  • Civilian dive team solves two-year missing person case

    03:35

  • How cities like Phoenix are updating infrastructure to combat extreme weather

    08:25

  • Moderna starts clinical trials for HIV vaccine

    06:35

NBC News NOW

Images capture pipeline spraying crude oil in Ecuador’s rainforest

03:13

In Ecuador, local activists captured images of a damaged pipeline spraying crude oil within the country’s rainforest. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson reports on how the government is now saying the pipeline operators will face legal consequences as cleanup is underway with some fearing the oil could reach local waterways. Feb. 1, 2022

  • White House is working to aid Afghan refugees resettling within the U.S.

    08:09

  • Chinese government requiring all Winter Olympics participants to download app

    06:45

  • Two Connecticut police officers suspended for allegedly mishandling investigations

    04:08
  • Now Playing

    Images capture pipeline spraying crude oil in Ecuador’s rainforest

    03:13
  • UP NEXT

    Baby born on transcontinental flight

    01:46

  • An in-depth explanation of the growing popularity of cryptocurrency

    05:45

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All