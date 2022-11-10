Influencer uses TikTok platform to educate Gen Z on Holocaust

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Antisemitism is rising with roughly 16% of Holocaust-related content posted on social media either denying or distorting the genocide, according to a 2022 UNESCO report. NBC News’ Savannah Sellers has the story of one social media influencer using her platform to educate her followers about the Holocaust. Nov. 10, 2022

