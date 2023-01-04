IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Influx of migrants temporarily closes Florida national park

04:26

Hundreds of Cuban and Haitian migrants have made landfall in the Florida Keys within the last few days, many of them made the dangerous journey by handmade boats. NBC News’ Guad Venegas has more on how local authorities are now struggling to deal with the surge as more boats continue to arrive. Jan. 4, 2023

