Jury selection begins in death penalty trial for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz
02:17
Jury selection has begun in the trial that will determine whether Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz receives a death sentence or life without parole for murdering 17 students and staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. NBC News' Priscilla Thompson reports.April 4, 2022
UP NEXT
Kremlin relies on propaganda, censorship to shield Russians from reality of war
03:49
Police arrest suspect involved in Sacramento mass shooting
03:42
'It was a scene of chaos': Community activist describes aftermath of Sacramento shooting
02:21
Breaking down how Russia is shifting forces in Ukraine
02:51
Elon Musk becomes Twitter's largest shareholder
01:24
Putin ally Viktor Orban wins fourth term as Hungarian prime minister