IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Uvalde schools police chief Pete Arredondo fired over botched response to school shooting

  • Now Playing

    LA County to pay $31 million over Kobe Bryant crash photos

    00:27
  • UP NEXT

    Assaults caught on camera fuel bail reform debate

    05:04

  • Five-year-old child drowns crossing Rio Grande as weather intensifies

    02:55

  • Long-lost siblings reunite at Texas Children's Hospital

    02:07

  • Celebrities warned for excessive water use during California drought

    03:42

  • New Yorkers remain frustrated over monkeypox vaccine rollout 

    02:29

  • CA Gov. Newsom vetoes bill that would have supported safe injection sites

    03:01

  • Texas continues to send migrants by bus to New York City and Washington, D.C.

    03:47

  • Cost of coffee rises due to extreme weather in Brazil

    02:52

  • Trump and McConnell clash over midterm outlook

    03:22

  • Three people die after two planes collide mid-air in Northern California

    02:08

  • Wildfires and severe rain turn deadly in Europe

    02:52

  • Record-breaking two million migrants encountered at U.S. southern border

    01:32

  • Brothers gifted remodeled Texas home after hurricane Harvey damage

    01:52

  • Nicaragua cracks down on Catholic church

    02:27

  • Florida man survives 12-foot alligator attack

    02:32

  • Watch: Woman slips out of handcuffs and shoots AR-15 out of police vehicle

    02:53

  • Former Kansas police officer charged with 24 counts of sex crimes

    03:03

  • Family of man who died in custody files wrongful death lawsuit

    04:33

  • 10 miners remain trapped underground in Mexico for over two weeks

    02:19

NBC News NOW

LA County to pay $31 million over Kobe Bryant crash photos

00:27

A jury reached a verdict in Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit ordering Los Angeles County to pay $31 million dollars in damages to Bryant and Chris Chester, the husband, and father of two other victims. Bryant and Chester sued the county over gruesome photos taken by first responders at the crash site. Aug. 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    LA County to pay $31 million over Kobe Bryant crash photos

    00:27
  • UP NEXT

    Assaults caught on camera fuel bail reform debate

    05:04

  • Five-year-old child drowns crossing Rio Grande as weather intensifies

    02:55

  • Long-lost siblings reunite at Texas Children's Hospital

    02:07

  • Celebrities warned for excessive water use during California drought

    03:42

  • New Yorkers remain frustrated over monkeypox vaccine rollout 

    02:29

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All