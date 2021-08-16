IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nation’s largest reservoir expected to be hit with strict water limits amid widespread drought

The federal government is expected to announce a tier one water shortage in Lake Mead, the country’s largest reservoir, forcing Arizona and Nevada to cut back on water usage as early as next year. NBC News’ Josh Lederman breaks down how residents and farmers are reacting to the announcement and whether more reservoirs across the country could also see major cutbacks.Aug. 16, 2021

