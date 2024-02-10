IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Las Vegas braces for massive security operation ahead of Super Bowl

    01:34
  • UP NEXT

    Police arrest 15-year-old migrant suspected in Times Square shooting

    04:03

  • Philadelphia bar celebrates Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

    01:52

  • Transgender community demonstrates in Florida on license rule change

    02:04

  • Investigation: Mexican drug cartel targets Native American reservations with fentanyl, officials say

    03:30

  • Manhunt in Tennessee for suspect who shot two sheriff's deputies, killing 1

    01:29

  • Voters weigh in on Biden memory issue in battleground Pennsylvania

    01:12

  • Special counsel's report questioning Biden's memory sparks political firestorm

    03:45

  • Small business jet crashes into vehicle on Florida highway

    00:42

  • School districts cracking down on students and parents as absenteeism surges

    03:22

  • S&P 500 closes above 5,000 for first time ever

    02:45

  • Two dead after small jet carrying five people crashes on Florida highway 

    02:11

  • Drone video shows tornado destruction in Wisconsin

    00:32

  • 'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in fatal shooting of Tennessee deputy

    00:58

  • New York nonprofit teaches culinary skills to formerly incarcerated youth

    03:14

  • 3-year-old killed and mother wounded in Maryland shooting

    01:40

  • Runaway kangaroo gives officers the runaround in Florida

    01:28

  • San Diego woman shot in head by errant bullet through her bedroom wall

    02:49

  • Kobe Bryant's statue unveiled outside Crypto.com Arena

    01:16

  • Video shows moment of attack on two NYPD officers in Times Square

    02:21

NBC News NOW

Las Vegas braces for massive security operation ahead of Super Bowl

01:34

Las Vegas has increased its security along the strip ahead of the city's first Super Bowl weekend. More than 750 federal agents have joined state and local law enforcement. Feb. 10, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Las Vegas braces for massive security operation ahead of Super Bowl

    01:34
  • UP NEXT

    Police arrest 15-year-old migrant suspected in Times Square shooting

    04:03

  • Philadelphia bar celebrates Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

    01:52

  • Transgender community demonstrates in Florida on license rule change

    02:04

  • Investigation: Mexican drug cartel targets Native American reservations with fentanyl, officials say

    03:30

  • Manhunt in Tennessee for suspect who shot two sheriff's deputies, killing 1

    01:29
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All