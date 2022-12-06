IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Voters head to the polls in Georgia’s Senate runoff election

    03:18

  • A.I. chatbot goes viral for accuracy and honesty

    03:20

  • Chinese-backed hackers stole millions in Covid relief, Secret Service says

    02:57

  • Moscow blames Ukraine for deadly explosions at air bases in Russia

    04:25

  • Thousands in North Carolina without power days after ‘targeted attack’ on power stations

    04:17
  • Now Playing

    Lawmakers face fast approaching deadlines in House lame-duck session

    04:30
  • UP NEXT

    Children’s medicine in short supply due to surging respiratory illness

    01:51

  • Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster over pre-sale disaster

    03:51

  • Russia launches new wave of missile attacks against Ukraine as winter sets in

    04:25

  • Warnock, Walker make final push ahead of Georgia’s Senate runoff election

    06:15

  • U.S. economy adds 263,000 jobs in November

    04:05

  • Supreme Court agrees to hear arguments on Biden’s student loan relief plan

    03:22

  • Senate passes railroad labor agreement, averting strike ahead of the holidays

    04:13

  • Political heavyweights campaign for Warnock, Walker ahead of Georgia Senate runoff

    04:18

  • Biden hosts French President Macron at administration’s first state dinner

    04:14

  • Closing arguments to begin in criminal tax fraud trial against Trump Organization

    02:58

  • Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift named Spotify's most streamed global artists of 2022

    03:46

  • Cities decide whether to keep outdoor dining as winter approaches

    03:20

  • DHS issues domestic terror threat warning to LGBTQ, Jewish and migrant communities

    04:18

  • Early voting ramps up ahead of Georgia’s Senate runoff election

    03:10

NBC News NOW

Lawmakers face fast approaching deadlines in House lame-duck session

04:30

The House is back in session as lawmakers are facing fast-approaching deadlines for several pieces of key legislation, including government funding and defense spending. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin breaks down whether lawmakers are likely to agree on important legislation as the lame-duck session gets underway. Dec. 6, 2022

  • Voters head to the polls in Georgia’s Senate runoff election

    03:18

  • A.I. chatbot goes viral for accuracy and honesty

    03:20

  • Chinese-backed hackers stole millions in Covid relief, Secret Service says

    02:57

  • Moscow blames Ukraine for deadly explosions at air bases in Russia

    04:25

  • Thousands in North Carolina without power days after ‘targeted attack’ on power stations

    04:17
  • Now Playing

    Lawmakers face fast approaching deadlines in House lame-duck session

    04:30

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All