NBC News NOW

Leaders at World Economic Forum to face reality of climate change on Swiss slopes

04:42

The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, is putting the impacts of climate change on display for world and business leaders as the Alps are lacking snow. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports on why experts are sounding the alarm that Davos’ power players need to use their resources to act. Jan. 21, 2023

    Greta Thunberg detained while protesting German coal mine

    02:23

  • Miami's 'Harlem of the South' tries to heal from highway scars with green spaces

    04:31

  • City of Scottsdale cuts suburb off from water supply

    03:55

  • Greta Thunberg joins climate activists in condemned German village

    01:15

  • First honeybee vaccine approved in U.S.

    02:16

