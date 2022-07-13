IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • For one Chicago mom, gun violence is just a part of the daily routine

    04:28

  • Omicron subvariant BA.5 causes Covid-19 hospitalizations to double since May

    02:43
  • Now Playing

    LeBron James criticizes efforts to free Brittney Griner

    00:21
  • UP NEXT

    'March Fourth' rally in Washington calls for assault weapons ban after Highland Park shooting

    03:50

  • Cancer patients forgo life-saving medications because of high prices

    02:24

  • NASA releases full set of color images taken by James Webb Space Telescope

    02:16

  • Parkland father who interrupted Biden calls on president to appoint gun czar

    02:56

  • Thousands of schools across U.S. lack doors that can be locked from inside

    03:04

  • How social media is reacting to Texas woman’s claim that unborn baby counts as HOV passenger 

    03:04

  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tests positive for Covid-19

    00:08

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court

    02:16

  • Shanghai, Beijing to begin new rounds of Covid-19 testing to combat rising cases

    00:12

  • Kinzinger releases audio of calls to office threatening violence

    01:05

  • Listeria outbreak possibly tied to Florida creamery

    00:18

  • How a motion lab helps professional, amateur musicians' recovery from injuries

    03:52

  • 'Moon bears' rescued after years of torture, used for bile farming

    01:05

  • Jan. 6 committee considers criminal referrals of Trump to Justice Department

    03:55

  • July Fourth celebrations canceled in Akron amid protests over fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker

    02:46

  • Bakery item prices expected to rise due to ongoing grain shortage

    03:54

  • CDC: One dead, 22 hospitalized in new listeria outbreak

    00:20

NBC News NOW

LeBron James criticizes efforts to free Brittney Griner

00:21

NBA superstar Lebron James is criticizing the United States' efforts to free WNBA player Brittney Griner from Russian detention. Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges in a Moscow court.July 13, 2022

  • For one Chicago mom, gun violence is just a part of the daily routine

    04:28

  • Omicron subvariant BA.5 causes Covid-19 hospitalizations to double since May

    02:43
  • Now Playing

    LeBron James criticizes efforts to free Brittney Griner

    00:21
  • UP NEXT

    'March Fourth' rally in Washington calls for assault weapons ban after Highland Park shooting

    03:50

  • Cancer patients forgo life-saving medications because of high prices

    02:24

  • NASA releases full set of color images taken by James Webb Space Telescope

    02:16

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All