LeBron James' son Bronny in stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest

Bronny James, the son of basketball icon LeBron James, is in stable condition after collapsing during a workout due to cardiac arrest. News NOW's Morgan Radford speaks to NBC Sports' Corey Robinson about why a young person could experience cardiac arrest and how James is recovering.July 25, 2023

