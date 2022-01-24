Majority of Americans think U.S. is heading in the wrong direction, according to NBC News poll
According to an NBC News poll, 72 percent of Americans believe that America is headed in the wrong direction as President Biden begins his second year in office. NBC News’ senior political editor Mark Murray breaks down what the recent poll numbers could mean for the upcoming midterm elections. Jan. 24, 2022
