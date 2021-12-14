House to take up criminal contempt charges against Mark Meadows
06:54
Share this -
copied
The January 6 committee voted to recommend criminal contempt charges against former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. NBC News' Ken Dilanian joins Joshua Johnson to discuss what happens next. Dec. 14, 2021
UP NEXT
‘It just picked us up and threw us around’: Kentucky resident describes night of tornado
02:52
Survivors of deadly tornadoes describe the moment the storm hit their homes
01:24
Sex abuse survivors reach $380M deal in Larry Nassar case
00:27
How one Colorado family is raising their kids without gender expectations
04:27
Kentucky factory workers say they were threatened with firing if they left before tornado
03:22
Derek Chauvin will change not guilty plea on charges of violating George Floyd’s civil rights