NBC News NOW

House to take up criminal contempt charges against Mark Meadows

06:54

The January 6 committee voted to recommend criminal contempt charges against former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. NBC News' Ken Dilanian joins Joshua Johnson to discuss what happens next. Dec. 14, 2021

