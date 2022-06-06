IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Mexican president could boycott Summit of the Americas if Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua not invited

Mexican president could boycott Summit of the Americas if Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua not invited

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has threatened to boycott the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles after the leaders of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela were not invited to attend. NBC's Mike Memoli reports on the White House's decision and response.June 6, 2022

