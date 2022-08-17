IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Mysterious deaths at Lake Mead indicate possible connection to mob

    03:42
  • UP NEXT

    Pennsylvania man accused of threatening to kill FBI agents

    00:53

  • Multiple victims wounded in shooting outside of Memphis hospital

    00:44

  • Jailed WNBA player Brittney Griner appeals conviction in Russian court

    03:30

  • Mexico sends troops to Tijuana after string of cartel violence

    03:18

  • Pennsylvania man confesses to crashing car into crowd and killing his mother

    02:39

  • Former Trump Organization CFO to plead guilty to criminal charges

    00:31

  • 29-year-old Delaware resident kills himself after plowing car in Capitol barricades

    01:13

  • Shocking car thefts caught on camera in new online trend

    02:35

  • Suspect in Salman Rushdie attack charged with 2nd degree attempted murder

    02:19

  • Violence breaks out in popular Mexican tourist destination

    01:31

  • Philadelphia sees over 300 gun deaths in 2022

    03:02

  • Watch: Former NFL player Marshawn Lynch arrested on suspicion of DUI

    02:44

  • Louisiana deputy constable accused of ignoring rape in progress

    02:16

  • Juvenile charged in murder of New Hampshire mother and sons

    01:47

  • New Hampshire girl missing for two years was murdered, police say

    02:52

  • OnlyFans model arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing boyfriend

    02:55

  • Stanford University on alert after reported rape in campus bathroom

    01:22

  • Oklahoma pastor's wife sentenced to life for role in his murder

    02:04

  • Vanessa Bryant invasion of privacy trial begins over Kobe Bryant crash photos

    04:15

NBC News NOW

Mysterious deaths at Lake Mead indicate possible connection to mob

03:42

Lake Mead near Las Vegas, Nevada, is at its lowest water level in more than 80 years allowing authorities to discover human remains, some of them in barrels with bullet holes in the head. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa reports how the recent discoveries are leaving many to wonder if the receding waters have unearthed decades-old mob hits. Aug. 17, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Mysterious deaths at Lake Mead indicate possible connection to mob

    03:42
  • UP NEXT

    Pennsylvania man accused of threatening to kill FBI agents

    00:53

  • Multiple victims wounded in shooting outside of Memphis hospital

    00:44

  • Jailed WNBA player Brittney Griner appeals conviction in Russian court

    03:30

  • Mexico sends troops to Tijuana after string of cartel violence

    03:18

  • Pennsylvania man confesses to crashing car into crowd and killing his mother

    02:39

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All