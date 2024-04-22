NBC News poll: RFK Jr. candidacy hurts Trump numbers more than Biden

- Now Playing
NBC News poll: RFK Jr. candidacy hurts Trump numbers more than Biden03:07
- UP NEXT
15 Kennedy family members endorse Biden for president01:32
President Biden campaigns in North Philadelphia in ‘effort to make a connection’ with voters03:13
Pennsylvania official gets creative to boost 2024 voter turnout amid concerns over voter apathy03:28
Biden calls for much higher tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum imports01:40
Arizona Supreme Court 1864 ruling 'supercharges' effort to enshrine abortion rights in November03:22
Biden says Trump 'doesn't deserve to have been commander in chief for my son'01:11
Fetterman says he disagrees with Biden on Israel but backs his 2024 campaign07:09
Trump faces political risks as trial begins00:53
Kari Lake warns things will get 'intense' ahead of the general election01:57
Vice President Harris denounces Arizona's near-total abortion ban01:29
Trump says he will testify at New York hush money trial02:09
Biden places blame on Trump for abortion ban in Arizona01:52
Arizona high court upholds 1864 abortion law02:45
Biden tries to energize younger voters as White House announces more student loan forgiveness01:48
Trump says states should decide on abortion restrictions02:15
Biden's student loan forgiveness efforts breaks through with focus group00:56
Election workers face growing security threats01:43
Deciders focus group Highlights: Unions, housing costs and two bags of garbage10:26
Trump leads Biden in key swing states, new polls show03:31
- Now Playing
NBC News poll: RFK Jr. candidacy hurts Trump numbers more than Biden03:07
- UP NEXT
15 Kennedy family members endorse Biden for president01:32
President Biden campaigns in North Philadelphia in ‘effort to make a connection’ with voters03:13
Pennsylvania official gets creative to boost 2024 voter turnout amid concerns over voter apathy03:28
Biden calls for much higher tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum imports01:40
Arizona Supreme Court 1864 ruling 'supercharges' effort to enshrine abortion rights in November03:22
Play All