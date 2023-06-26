IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Supreme Court paves the way for Louisiana congressional districts to be redrawn

  • DeSantis visits Texas border ahead of immigration policy proposals

    03:42

  • Jurors contemplate death penalty for Tree of Life Synagogue gunman

    04:47
    NBC News poll shows Trump expanding lead in GOP presidential primary

    03:18
    Newborn adopted by Florida firefighter who recovered her from Safe Haven Baby Box

    00:52

  • Poll: Majority of voters oppose overturning Roe a year after the Supreme Court decision

    02:41

  • NBC colleagues speak about the impact of having unique names

    03:18

  • Tornado sweeps through Texas leaving at least 4 dead

    02:10

  • Schumer unveils strategy to regulate AI

    02:20

  • All adults under 65 should be screened for anxiety, health panel says

    03:26

  • Ex-influencers speak about their lives after leaving social media

    03:00

  • Former Navy captain on Titanic submersible rescue: 'The odds are pretty low'

    02:31

  • House GOP presents bill to block public access to service members’ military records

    04:06

  • Influencer Andrew Tate indicted on rape and human trafficking charges in Romania

    00:34

  • Breaking down the history behind Juneteenth

    04:47

  • Black rodeo honors Black cowboys from the Old West

    01:58

  • Ukraine's military makes gains in long-awaited counteroffensive

    03:32

  • Blinken meets with Chinese President Xi in Beijing

    03:52

  • Blinken traveling to Beijing following spy balloon incident

    02:26

  • Texas tornado leaves 3 dead and dozens injured

    01:32

  • Miami Mayor Francis Suarez files paperwork to run for president in 2024

    02:04

NBC News NOW

NBC News poll shows Trump expanding lead in GOP presidential primary

03:18

Former President Donald Trump has expanded his lead over other candidates in the GOP presidential primary, according to a new NBC News poll, despite being indicted by a federal grand jury. NBC News’ Mark Murray breaks down how Trump’s legal troubles have affected his run and other poll data about a hypothetical Trump rematch with President Joe Biden in 2024.June 26, 2023

