How new California law requiring gender-neutral toy sections could change kids TV
02:28
Share this -
copied
A new California law is requiring toy stores to create a gender-neutral section for toys. NBC News Jacob Ward explains how this move could change the children’s toy and television industry. Jan. 3, 2022
UP NEXT
Watch moment baby hears parents for first time
02:20
Epstein settlement with woman accusing Prince Andrew unsealed
02:17
Daring cold-weather rescues caught on camera
02:34
Jan. 6 House committee has evidence Ivanka Trump asked president to intervene
01:16
New Yorkers struggle to get tests as Covid cases surge
03:39
Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on four counts of fraud