India evacuates hundreds of trapped Indian students from northeast Ukraine
Watch: New Jersey father throws toddler out of burning building
Watch: New Jersey father throws toddler out of burning building01:38
Video captures a New Jersey father forced to throw his toddler out of a burning apartment building to police on the ground. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson has more on the harrowing story. March 9, 2022
