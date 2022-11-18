New wave of resignations hit Twitter after Musk ultimatum for employees

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The deadline for Twitter employees to decide whether to stay at the company under Elon Musk has now passed as Musk told those who did not share his vision to leave the company. Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco is reportedly shut down until Monday. NBC News’ Jake Ward has the latest. Nov. 18, 2022

