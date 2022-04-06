IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Oklahoma house passes near total abortion ban 03:38
Oklahoma passed a bill making the performance of an abortion a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. This bill comes after the state House passed one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country, which bans the procedure right after conception unless the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest.
