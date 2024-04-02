IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Peru president's home raided in luxury watch investigation
April 2, 2024
    Peru president's home raided in luxury watch investigation

Peru president's home raided in luxury watch investigation

02:39

Video captured the moments when government agents busted down the door and searched the home of President Dina Boluarte in Lima, Peru. Officials say the raid is apart of an investigation into luxury watches worth thousands of dollars that the president says she purchased before she took office.April 2, 2024

