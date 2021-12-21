IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Philippines struggling after deadly typhoon
The Philippines are reeling from the devastation of the category five Super Typhoon Rye. NBC News Vaughn Hillyard explains.Dec. 21, 2021
Philippines struggling after deadly typhoon
