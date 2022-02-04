Legendary photographer Herb Snitzer reflects on photographing jazz icons of the 50s and 60s
03:32
Throughout a career spanning more than 60 years, photographer Herb Snitzer captured images of some of the most iconic jazz musicians of the 1950s and 60s. Having been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, the legendary photographer joins News NOW to look back on his career and share some of his favorite images. Feb. 4, 2022
UP NEXT
Texas teen raises $30,000 for hospital that treated her cancer
02:40
Oprah announces new cast of 'The Color Purple' musical film
01:02
Four of Boris Johnson's top aides quit amid Covid lockdown parties scandal
00:28
Biden reveals details of U.S. military raid in Syria, death of ISIS leader
02:12
Biden administration to boost at-home Covid tests as cases decline nationwide
03:45
California couple rescued after being trapped inside cabin for nearly 2 months