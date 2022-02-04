IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Legendary photographer Herb Snitzer reflects on photographing jazz icons of the 50s and 60s

03:32

Throughout a career spanning more than 60 years, photographer Herb Snitzer captured images of some of the most iconic jazz musicians of the 1950s and 60s. Having been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, the legendary photographer joins News NOW to look back on his career and share some of his favorite images. Feb. 4, 2022

