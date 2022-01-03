IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Watch moment baby hears parents for first time

    02:20

  • Epstein settlement with woman accusing Prince Andrew unsealed

    02:17

  • Daring cold-weather rescues caught on camera

    02:34

  • Jan. 6 House committee has evidence Ivanka Trump asked president to intervene

    01:16

  • New Yorkers struggle to get tests as Covid cases surge

    03:39

  • Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on four counts of fraud

    03:25

  • How new California law requiring gender-neutral toy sections could change kids TV

    02:28

  • Chicago, Philadelphia to require proof of vaccination for patrons

    02:43

  • Biden announces plan on 'strengthening competition' in meat industry, lowering consumer prices

    03:26

  • New York attorney general subpoenas Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump

    01:31

  • Why Blackberry is discontinuing service for classic devices

    01:49

  • Brazilian president admitted to hospital for intestinal obstruction

    00:18
  • Now Playing

    Search teams look for missing people after nearly 1,000 homes destroyed in Colorado fires

    01:47
  • UP NEXT

    Israel rolls out fourth Covid vaccine dose to people over 60 years old

    03:30

  • New law banning surprise medical bills comes into effect

    03:05

  • Covid cases in China’s locked-down city of Xi’an declining, health officials say

    02:09

  • Biden reaffirms support for Ukraine amid tension with Russia

    03:41

  • Thousands of flights canceled due to Covid surge and severe winter weather

    03:10

  • Former veteran service dog now helps Florida officers deal with stress and trauma

    02:45

  • What you need to know about rapid antigen tests and the omicron variant

    03:30

NBC News NOW

Search teams look for missing people after nearly 1,000 homes destroyed in Colorado fires

01:47

NBC News' Gadi Shwartz reports on how rescue teams are combing through snow-covered debris looking for missing people after the wildfires in Colorado that destroyed nearly 1,000 homes. Jan. 3, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Watch moment baby hears parents for first time

    02:20

  • Epstein settlement with woman accusing Prince Andrew unsealed

    02:17

  • Daring cold-weather rescues caught on camera

    02:34

  • Jan. 6 House committee has evidence Ivanka Trump asked president to intervene

    01:16

  • New Yorkers struggle to get tests as Covid cases surge

    03:39

  • Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on four counts of fraud

    03:25

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All